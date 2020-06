3348 NW 172nd Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A TRUE BACKYARD OASIS - TWO BALCONIES OVERLOOKING 8TH FAIRWAY AND LAKE VIEW OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, GORGEOUS SUNSETS AND SUNRISES. SWIMMING POOL/HOT TUB, B-IN GRILL, LARGE PATIO WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. ROSE CREEK OFFERS A PREMIER GATED LIFESTYLE. HOA INCLUDES FITNESS FACILITY WITH WEIGHT ROOM/CARDIO MACHINES, REC FACILITY W/BASKETBALL COURT, LARGE POOL/WATER SLIDES, SPLASH PAD, CLUBHOUSE W/RESTAURANT, 24 HOUR GUARD GATE. 5 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH HOME WITH MODERN FEEL, FEATURES BEAUTIFUL WOOD & FLAGSTONE FLOORS, CUSTOM CROWN MOLDING & CABINETRY. KITCHEN HAS DOUBLE OVENS, BRAND NEW GAS COOKTOP, BUTLERS PANTRY WITH ICEMAKER, & LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY. SURROUND SOUND THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME AND OUTDOOR AREAS. 3-CAR GARAGE WITH UNDERGROUND STORM SHELTER BIG EXTRA PARKING AREA IN DRIVEWAY. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR GOLF CART IN GARAGE. LANDLORD IS OWNER/AGENT.