Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Super cute and very well cared for home. Well located in NW OKC. Near shopping, schools, food and more. Very light and bright. Newer appliances include Refrigerator, washer, dryer and dishwasher. Great home and great neighborhood. 2 bed but current owner used the den as the master bed and thought it worked best that way.