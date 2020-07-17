3001 North Vermont Avenue

Amenities

Come take a look at this adorable 4 bed 1 bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Will Rogers park. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and mintues from the highway. Garage has been coverted to use as a 4th bedroom or game room and has a 2 vehicle carport. Good size bedrooms, pets are welcome and has washer and dryer connections and a large utlity room for extra storage. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric and is responsible for lawn care. Call us today to schedule your personal tour, (405) 701-8881!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.