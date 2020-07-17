All apartments in Oklahoma City
3001 North Vermont Avenue

3001 North Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3001 North Vermont Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Pennington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
game room
parking
garage
Come take a look at this adorable 4 bed 1 bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Will Rogers park. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and mintues from the highway. Garage has been coverted to use as a 4th bedroom or game room and has a 2 vehicle carport. Good size bedrooms, pets are welcome and has washer and dryer connections and a large utlity room for extra storage. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric and is responsible for lawn care. Call us today to schedule your personal tour, (405) 701-8881!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 North Vermont Avenue have any available units?
3001 North Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 North Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 3001 North Vermont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 North Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3001 North Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 North Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 North Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3001 North Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3001 North Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 3001 North Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 North Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 North Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3001 North Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3001 North Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3001 North Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 North Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 North Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
