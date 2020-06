Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping. The home has 2 living and 2 dining. The family room has fireplace and built in bookshelves. The formal living room has bay windows and formal is attached. The kitchen has an open layout with granite counter tops and NEW stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, built-in stove top and oven). Step outside to an enclosed patio where you can view the birds in the beautifully landscaped backyard. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are very spacious. There is an interior utility room and large 2 car garage. Putnam City Schools, call 405-605-6445 to view today!



(RLNE2509353)