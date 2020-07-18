All apartments in Oklahoma City
2702 N Robinson Ave

2702 North Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2702 North Robinson Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 1 bedroom duplex in Jefferson Park. AWESOME location near 23rd street, walking distance to restaurants, entertainment and park directly across the street. Hardwood floors, central heat and air, fenced backyard, stainless steel appliances and nice large front porch.

Rental requirements

Income 2.5 times rent
No evictions/felons
Deposit $850
Pets OK on case by case basis with $300 deposit
Applications done online - please preview property before submitting an app so we know you are serious
If this ad is still up, property is still available

(RLNE5899081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 N Robinson Ave have any available units?
2702 N Robinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 N Robinson Ave have?
Some of 2702 N Robinson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 N Robinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2702 N Robinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 N Robinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 N Robinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2702 N Robinson Ave offer parking?
No, 2702 N Robinson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2702 N Robinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 N Robinson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 N Robinson Ave have a pool?
No, 2702 N Robinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2702 N Robinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2702 N Robinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 N Robinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 N Robinson Ave has units with dishwashers.
