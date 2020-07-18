2702 N Robinson Ave

Amenities
Remodeled 1 bedroom duplex in Jefferson Park. AWESOME location near 23rd street, walking distance to restaurants, entertainment and park directly across the street. Hardwood floors, central heat and air, fenced backyard, stainless steel appliances and nice large front porch.
Rental requirements
Income 2.5 times rent
No evictions/felons
Deposit $850
Pets OK on case by case basis with $300 deposit
Applications done online - please preview property before submitting an app so we know you are serious
If this ad is still up, property is still available
(RLNE5899081)