Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage game room

Lots of space and character, Great School system, could be 4 or 5 bedroom and a bonus room with 4 baths - New granite countertops, New Paint, New Deck in back and a Storage building, office area, enclosed attic storage, 2 dining, large living, atrium, game room , 2 car garage with extra large driveway, huge laundry with sink, must see all the space, fenced yard, great neighborhood and schools!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3506985)