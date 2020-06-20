226 Russell M Perry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Luxury Townhouse in downtown Oklahoma City! View of the Oklahoma City skyline. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one car garage. Kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, refrigerator, breakfast bar, formal dining room with huge bay window, master bedroom on third floor with panoramic view of OKC, large walk-in closet, luxury bathroom with separate tub and shower. This home is very close to all the Bricktown entertainment venues. Community Pool! This unit is on the corner and has a very nice courtyard area just outside of the front door.