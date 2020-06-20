All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 226 Russell M Perry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
226 Russell M Perry Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:25 PM

226 Russell M Perry Drive

226 North Russel M. Perry Avenue · (405) 464-3650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Downtown Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

226 North Russel M. Perry Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Townhouse in downtown Oklahoma City! View of the Oklahoma City skyline. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one car garage. Kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, refrigerator, breakfast bar, formal dining room with huge bay window, master bedroom on third floor with panoramic view of OKC, large walk-in closet, luxury bathroom with separate tub and shower. This home is very close to all the Bricktown entertainment venues. Community Pool! This unit is on the corner and has a very nice courtyard area just outside of the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Russell M Perry Drive have any available units?
226 Russell M Perry Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Russell M Perry Drive have?
Some of 226 Russell M Perry Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Russell M Perry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 Russell M Perry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Russell M Perry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 226 Russell M Perry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 226 Russell M Perry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 226 Russell M Perry Drive does offer parking.
Does 226 Russell M Perry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Russell M Perry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Russell M Perry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 226 Russell M Perry Drive has a pool.
Does 226 Russell M Perry Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 Russell M Perry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Russell M Perry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Russell M Perry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 226 Russell M Perry Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity