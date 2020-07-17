All apartments in Oklahoma City
204 Northwest 22nd Street

204 Northwest 22nd Street · (405) 388-6604
Location

204 Northwest 22nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Mesta Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
alarm system
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
internet access
Available August 1st! Located in historic Mesta Park! This Charming Home boasts a beautifully bright and large covered front porch. And offers a Floorplan that flows seamlessly from room room. A Dedicated study located off the entry, or could make a great bedroom. Basement + Fully fenced yard.

APPLIANCES
Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included.

UTILITIES
Tenant is responsible for all Utilities: electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and any optional services such as cable, internet, or alarm system monitoring.

PETS
Approved pets must have current vaccination records and additional Non Refundable Monthly Pet Rent. (Per Pet)

APPLICATION PROCESS
Please review our minimum qualification standards prior to applying.
* Tenant's gross income must be approximately 3 times the monthly rent.
* Have a favorable credit history (please contact for questions regarding this)
* Employed or acceptable proof of the required income
* Good references from past landlords.
* Never been party to an eviction filing.
* All residents over the age of 18 must apply complete application & a background/credit screening.

Contact us if you have questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Northwest 22nd Street have any available units?
204 Northwest 22nd Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Northwest 22nd Street have?
Some of 204 Northwest 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Northwest 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 Northwest 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Northwest 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Northwest 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 204 Northwest 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 204 Northwest 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 Northwest 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Northwest 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Northwest 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 204 Northwest 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 Northwest 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 204 Northwest 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Northwest 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Northwest 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
