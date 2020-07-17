204 Northwest 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system internet access

Available August 1st! Located in historic Mesta Park! This Charming Home boasts a beautifully bright and large covered front porch. And offers a Floorplan that flows seamlessly from room room. A Dedicated study located off the entry, or could make a great bedroom. Basement + Fully fenced yard.



APPLIANCES

Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included.



UTILITIES

Tenant is responsible for all Utilities: electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and any optional services such as cable, internet, or alarm system monitoring.



PETS

Approved pets must have current vaccination records and additional Non Refundable Monthly Pet Rent. (Per Pet)



APPLICATION PROCESS

Please review our minimum qualification standards prior to applying.

* Tenant's gross income must be approximately 3 times the monthly rent.

* Have a favorable credit history (please contact for questions regarding this)

* Employed or acceptable proof of the required income

* Good references from past landlords.

* Never been party to an eviction filing.

* All residents over the age of 18 must apply complete application & a background/credit screening.



Contact us if you have questions.