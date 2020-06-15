1613 N. Linn Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick home. Featuring hardwood floors, original fireplace, neutral paint colors, stainless steel appliances, ship lap backsplash, open shelving, and a covered front porch! There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Garage available for storage. Great location a short drive or bike ride to The Plaza District! Close to the highway for convenient commuting. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $925 per month and deposit is $925. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. One small pet accepted, no backyard. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.