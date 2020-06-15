All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1613 N. Linn Ave.

1613 North Linn Avenue · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1613 North Linn Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Miller

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick home. Featuring hardwood floors, original fireplace, neutral paint colors, stainless steel appliances, ship lap backsplash, open shelving, and a covered front porch! There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Garage available for storage. Great location a short drive or bike ride to The Plaza District! Close to the highway for convenient commuting. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $925 per month and deposit is $925. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. One small pet accepted, no backyard. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 N. Linn Ave. have any available units?
1613 N. Linn Ave. has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 N. Linn Ave. have?
Some of 1613 N. Linn Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 N. Linn Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1613 N. Linn Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 N. Linn Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 N. Linn Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1613 N. Linn Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1613 N. Linn Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1613 N. Linn Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 N. Linn Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 N. Linn Ave. have a pool?
No, 1613 N. Linn Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1613 N. Linn Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1613 N. Linn Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 N. Linn Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 N. Linn Ave. has units with dishwashers.
