1407 Forest Ridge Way

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon! Located in Edgewood Manor (Mustang Road and SW 15th Street), and in Mustang School District!, Nearby parks and shopping and highway access! - Too many amenities to list and pet friendly!! Nestled in a cozy, one entrance neighborhood that gets very little traffic! This lovely home comes with a fully fenced backyard that's great for outdoor activities and gatherings. Big corner lot as well! Open kitchen/dining/living combo, granite counter tops for that sleek kitchen and bath look, walk in closets that will store your clothes in style, modern colors reflecting the latest gray and white trends. Large living to spread out and relax, garage door opener for your convenience and safety, other details include ceramic tile in traffic and wet areas, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, lots of storage, laundry area in hallway. Light and bright windows and woodwork really brighten everything up!



Easy to show so call our leasing line at 405-691-6414 anytime to schedule a personal tour! Or, visit our website at DSPROPS.COM to see a video of the inside and get more information.



