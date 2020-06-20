All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1407 Forest Ridge Way

1407 Forest Ridge Way · (405) 691-6414
Location

1407 Forest Ridge Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 Forest Ridge Way · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon! Located in Edgewood Manor (Mustang Road and SW 15th Street), and in Mustang School District!, Nearby parks and shopping and highway access! - Too many amenities to list and pet friendly!! Nestled in a cozy, one entrance neighborhood that gets very little traffic! This lovely home comes with a fully fenced backyard that's great for outdoor activities and gatherings. Big corner lot as well! Open kitchen/dining/living combo, granite counter tops for that sleek kitchen and bath look, walk in closets that will store your clothes in style, modern colors reflecting the latest gray and white trends. Large living to spread out and relax, garage door opener for your convenience and safety, other details include ceramic tile in traffic and wet areas, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, lots of storage, laundry area in hallway. Light and bright windows and woodwork really brighten everything up!

Easy to show so call our leasing line at 405-691-6414 anytime to schedule a personal tour! Or, visit our website at DSPROPS.COM to see a video of the inside and get more information.

(RLNE5803465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Forest Ridge Way have any available units?
1407 Forest Ridge Way has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Forest Ridge Way have?
Some of 1407 Forest Ridge Way's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Forest Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Forest Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Forest Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Forest Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Forest Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Forest Ridge Way does offer parking.
Does 1407 Forest Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Forest Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Forest Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 1407 Forest Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Forest Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1407 Forest Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Forest Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Forest Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
