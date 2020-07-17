All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 12516 Stonecrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
12516 Stonecrest Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:44 AM

12516 Stonecrest Lane

12516 Stonecrest Ln · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2035882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12516 Stonecrest Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=z1HmQ5G9P6&env=production

4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Piedmont Schools. Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, breakfast bar, spacious living room with handsome fireplace. Luxurious master with double vanities, whirlpool tub, European walk in shower and walk in closet. Granite through out with custom cabinetry. Storm shelter, gated community with neighborhood pool.. Pets case by case.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 Stonecrest Lane have any available units?
12516 Stonecrest Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12516 Stonecrest Lane have?
Some of 12516 Stonecrest Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12516 Stonecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12516 Stonecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 Stonecrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12516 Stonecrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12516 Stonecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 12516 Stonecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12516 Stonecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12516 Stonecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 Stonecrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12516 Stonecrest Lane has a pool.
Does 12516 Stonecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 12516 Stonecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 Stonecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12516 Stonecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12516 Stonecrest Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73012
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity