12516 Stonecrest Lane

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=z1HmQ5G9P6&env=production



4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Piedmont Schools. Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, breakfast bar, spacious living room with handsome fireplace. Luxurious master with double vanities, whirlpool tub, European walk in shower and walk in closet. Granite through out with custom cabinetry. Storm shelter, gated community with neighborhood pool.. Pets case by case.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.