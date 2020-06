Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL !! WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM UNIT IN NW OKC !! - DEPOSIT SPECIAL !! $ 300 WITH APPROVED APPLICATION AND SIGNED LEASE !!



Google directions to this property are wrong! Please call us to get the correct directions!



This upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features the following:



Water, Trash, and Sewer Included

Fridge

Stove

Blinds

Window Units

New Countertops

New Paint

New Flooring

Easy to Access to I-44

Shared Fenced Area

Close to Downtown



Rent: $ 690

Deposit: $ 300



Pet Policy: Allowed with some restrictions. $ 300 per pet deposit.



Section 8: Not Accepted.



Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 to schedule a tour !



(RLNE5592332)