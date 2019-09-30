All apartments in Oklahoma City
119 25th
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

119 25th

119 NW 25th St · (405) 330-1859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 NW 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Location! Location! Location! Rare 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home in Jefferson Park neighborhood. Walking distance to 23rd street restaurants, bars, and Tower Theater. Spacious floor plan with separate living room and dining room and walk in closets. All new paint inside, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, washer dryer connections, remodeled bathrooms, updated electrical, new water heater, central air/heat, hardwood floors. Back yard is gated and fenced. Spacious front porch. Private driveway. Lawn care included in rent. Rent is $1380 per month. House available NOW! Non smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 25th have any available units?
119 25th has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 25th have?
Some of 119 25th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 25th currently offering any rent specials?
119 25th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 25th pet-friendly?
No, 119 25th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 119 25th offer parking?
No, 119 25th does not offer parking.
Does 119 25th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 25th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 25th have a pool?
No, 119 25th does not have a pool.
Does 119 25th have accessible units?
No, 119 25th does not have accessible units.
Does 119 25th have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 25th does not have units with dishwashers.
