Location! Location! Location! Rare 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home in Jefferson Park neighborhood. Walking distance to 23rd street restaurants, bars, and Tower Theater. Spacious floor plan with separate living room and dining room and walk in closets. All new paint inside, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, washer dryer connections, remodeled bathrooms, updated electrical, new water heater, central air/heat, hardwood floors. Back yard is gated and fenced. Spacious front porch. Private driveway. Lawn care included in rent. Rent is $1380 per month. House available NOW! Non smoking.