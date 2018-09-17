All apartments in Oklahoma City
11429 SW 26th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

11429 SW 26th St

11429 Southwest 26th Street · (405) 246-9669
Location

11429 Southwest 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11429 SW 26th St · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1507 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Mustang Canyon Creek Addition!!! - This newly constructed 3BD 2BA is 1,507 sq ft. It includes a wonderful open floor plan, a kitchen with bar height seating & all appliances included, a utility room with washer/dryer included, large master suite, 2-car garage, and fenced backyard with lawn care provided. Conveniently located near the Kilpatrick turnpike near off of Sara Rd, and it Yukon school districts.

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $1,395.00 with a $1,395.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis. If approved, there is a $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee / per pet along with an additional $25.00 monthly pet rent / per pet.

To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!

(RLNE2529977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11429 SW 26th St have any available units?
11429 SW 26th St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11429 SW 26th St have?
Some of 11429 SW 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11429 SW 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
11429 SW 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11429 SW 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11429 SW 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 11429 SW 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 11429 SW 26th St does offer parking.
Does 11429 SW 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11429 SW 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11429 SW 26th St have a pool?
No, 11429 SW 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 11429 SW 26th St have accessible units?
No, 11429 SW 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11429 SW 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11429 SW 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
