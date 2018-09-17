11429 SW 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Mustang Canyon Creek Addition!!! - This newly constructed 3BD 2BA is 1,507 sq ft. It includes a wonderful open floor plan, a kitchen with bar height seating & all appliances included, a utility room with washer/dryer included, large master suite, 2-car garage, and fenced backyard with lawn care provided. Conveniently located near the Kilpatrick turnpike near off of Sara Rd, and it Yukon school districts.



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $1,395.00 with a $1,395.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis. If approved, there is a $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee / per pet along with an additional $25.00 monthly pet rent / per pet.



To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!



(RLNE2529977)