Oklahoma City, OK
11420 NW 7th Ter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

11420 NW 7th Ter

11420 NW 7th Ter · (918) 200-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11420 NW 7th Ter · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. New paint, wood flooring and carpet. You'll love the master suite with it's garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and his & hers closets. Fully fenced backyard with a patio. Call today for a showing.

For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242

For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com

(RLNE5818345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 NW 7th Ter have any available units?
11420 NW 7th Ter has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11420 NW 7th Ter have?
Some of 11420 NW 7th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11420 NW 7th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11420 NW 7th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 NW 7th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11420 NW 7th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 11420 NW 7th Ter offer parking?
No, 11420 NW 7th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11420 NW 7th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 NW 7th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 NW 7th Ter have a pool?
No, 11420 NW 7th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11420 NW 7th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11420 NW 7th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 NW 7th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11420 NW 7th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
