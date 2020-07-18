10323 S Harvey Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated 4 bd- 2.5 bath- 2 car home in South OKC and Moore Schools! Must see!!! - This property is located off of SW 104th Street between Western and Santa Fe, Go north on Ranchwood Manor Drive and then take the first left (SW 103rd) and then take it to Harvey Ave.



This lovely home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, formal style living and dining rooms, as well as second informal style living and dining rooms! Fireplace in back living room, new paint and flooring throughout includes wood floors/ceramic tile/carpeting; Has beautiful chandeliers in dining areas, ceiling fans in living areas; walk in master shower with beautiful new ceramic tile surround. The closest schools are Sky Ranch elementary, Moore West, and Westmoore High School.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5895393)