Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10323 S Harvey Ave

10323 South Harvey Avenue · (405) 691-6414
Location

10323 South Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10323 S Harvey Ave · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1957 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 4 bd- 2.5 bath- 2 car home in South OKC and Moore Schools! Must see!!! - This property is located off of SW 104th Street between Western and Santa Fe, Go north on Ranchwood Manor Drive and then take the first left (SW 103rd) and then take it to Harvey Ave.

This lovely home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, formal style living and dining rooms, as well as second informal style living and dining rooms! Fireplace in back living room, new paint and flooring throughout includes wood floors/ceramic tile/carpeting; Has beautiful chandeliers in dining areas, ceiling fans in living areas; walk in master shower with beautiful new ceramic tile surround. The closest schools are Sky Ranch elementary, Moore West, and Westmoore High School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10323 S Harvey Ave have any available units?
10323 S Harvey Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10323 S Harvey Ave have?
Some of 10323 S Harvey Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 S Harvey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10323 S Harvey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10323 S Harvey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10323 S Harvey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 10323 S Harvey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10323 S Harvey Ave offers parking.
Does 10323 S Harvey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10323 S Harvey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10323 S Harvey Ave have a pool?
No, 10323 S Harvey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10323 S Harvey Ave have accessible units?
No, 10323 S Harvey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10323 S Harvey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10323 S Harvey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
