909 Shadowlake Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

909 Shadowlake Road

909 Shadowlake Road · No Longer Available
Location

909 Shadowlake Road, Norman, OK 73071

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
3BD/2BA in NE Norman! - Stainless steel appliances. Open living/kitchen. New flooring in 2017. No pets.

Schools: Eisenhower Elementary, Longfellow Middle, NNHS. Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are provided by a third party and subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

If you have not already please visit our main website for further details, all available properties and the application process at www.bpmok.com. We do ask that you drive by locations of interest to ensure the area will work for you prior to scheduling viewings.

Please feel free to contact us at any time with questions and to schedule a showing! Bare Property Management, Inc (BPM) at 405.366.7368 or rent@bpmok.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2185310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Shadowlake Road have any available units?
909 Shadowlake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Shadowlake Road have?
Some of 909 Shadowlake Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Shadowlake Road currently offering any rent specials?
909 Shadowlake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Shadowlake Road pet-friendly?
No, 909 Shadowlake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 909 Shadowlake Road offer parking?
No, 909 Shadowlake Road does not offer parking.
Does 909 Shadowlake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Shadowlake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Shadowlake Road have a pool?
No, 909 Shadowlake Road does not have a pool.
Does 909 Shadowlake Road have accessible units?
No, 909 Shadowlake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Shadowlake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Shadowlake Road has units with dishwashers.
