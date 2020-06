Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2167 Houston Avenue Available 07/15/20 Very nice townhome with 2 Master suites and a study or a 3rd bdrm. 3 Baths. Close to OU. 2 car garage. Available MId-July. - Very nice 2 story townhouse with 2 master bedrooms and a study or small 3rd bedroom. 3 bath unit in an outstanding location less than a mile from OU. It was built in 2007. It has an attached two car garage and a kitchen equipped with all appliances and a full size washer & dryer. Lots of windows with a large family room/ living room open to the kitchen. One master bedroom is on the second floor with private bath, while additional master bedroom with its' own bath and a 3rd small bedroom or study are on the first floor along with an additional bath. Lots of closet space. Close to the university, dining, and shopping. Rent $1200. Deposit $1200. Contact Phil Hughes - Keller Williams Realty Mulinix at 405-850-9542 or email at HMG@HughesManagement.com



(RLNE4921171)