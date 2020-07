Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stand Alone 1 Bedroom Apartment Close to Downtown Main Street - Affordable 1 bedroom, bath, in heart of downtown Norman. You pay electric.



Pets:No

Refrigerator: yes

wash/dryer-no

fence-no



Schools:



Elementary-Wilson

Middle-Longfellow

High-Norman North



*Per our policy we can only hold a property for a MAX of 2 weeks with a $500 hold that is paid at time of application*



(RLNE2608497)