1915 Rolling Stone Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1915 Rolling Stone Dr

1915 Rolling Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Rolling Stone Drive, Norman, OK 73071

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Norman - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. New roof, windows, paint, flooring, etc.
Features granite counters, new bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
Fireplace, sunken living room, inside utility room, central heat and air, garage door opener, ceiling fans, fenced, yard, etc.

Remodel will be done by July 10th so more pictures will be added.

Tenants pay Electric(total electric) and Water.

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent

Call RJH Realty today to set up a showing at 405-364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE5914242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Rolling Stone Dr have any available units?
1915 Rolling Stone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Rolling Stone Dr have?
Some of 1915 Rolling Stone Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Rolling Stone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Rolling Stone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Rolling Stone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Rolling Stone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Rolling Stone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Rolling Stone Dr offers parking.
Does 1915 Rolling Stone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Rolling Stone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Rolling Stone Dr have a pool?
No, 1915 Rolling Stone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Rolling Stone Dr have accessible units?
No, 1915 Rolling Stone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Rolling Stone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Rolling Stone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
