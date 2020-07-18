1915 Rolling Stone Dr

Amenities

remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Norman - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. New roof, windows, paint, flooring, etc.

Features granite counters, new bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

Fireplace, sunken living room, inside utility room, central heat and air, garage door opener, ceiling fans, fenced, yard, etc.



Remodel will be done by July 10th so more pictures will be added.



Tenants pay Electric(total electric) and Water.



Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):

1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent

2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent



Call RJH Realty today to set up a showing at 405-364-4801

View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com

Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com



(RLNE5914242)