Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:24 AM

1325 Eastgate Drive

1325 Eastgate Drive · (918) 921-6038
Location

1325 Eastgate Drive, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of space for this 2 bedroom duplex! New carpet to be installed upon move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have any available units?
1325 Eastgate Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
Is 1325 Eastgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Eastgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Eastgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Eastgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

