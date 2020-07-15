Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Norman
Find more places like
1325 Eastgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
1325 Eastgate Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:24 AM
Check Availability
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1325 Eastgate Drive
1325 Eastgate Drive
·
(918) 921-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1325 Eastgate Drive, Norman, OK 73071
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$800
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of space for this 2 bedroom duplex! New carpet to be installed upon move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have any available units?
1325 Eastgate Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norman Rent Report
.
Is 1325 Eastgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Eastgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Eastgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Eastgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Eastgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Eastgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place
Norman, OK 73072
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive
Norman, OK 73072
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW
Norman, OK 73072
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
Similar Pages
Norman 1 Bedrooms
Norman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with Parking
Norman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places
Pottawatomie County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Oklahoma City, OK
Edmond, OK
Midwest City, OK
Shawnee, OK
Duncan, OK
Yukon, OK
Del City, OK
Bethany, OK
Chickasha, OK
Cushing, OK
Seminole, OK
Pauls Valley, OK
Blanchard, OK
El Reno, OK
Mustang, OK
Newcastle, OK
Nichols Hills, OK
Moore, OK
The Village, OK
Ada, OK
Apartments Near Colleges
Moore Norman Technology Center
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian University
University of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University