767 SW 13th

BRAND NEW Duplex * 3/2/2 * Check Out Our Specials - This brand new duplex has it all! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Open floor concept duplex has separate dining room and lots of natural light. Kitchen includes appliances like Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Separate utility room with FULL size washer and dryer connections. Private and fully fenced back yard with LAWN care included. Never have to worry about mowing! Laminate flooring through living, kitchen, dining and hall way. Bedrooms have new plush carpet. HUGE closet and plenty of storage. This is a MUST see. Self showing available. We welcome non aggressive pets with a $300.00 pet deposit per pet and $20.00 pet rent per pet per month. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies or google Luxe Sales & Management in OKC! $500 OFF First months rent with immediately move in by 4-1



(RLNE5669878)