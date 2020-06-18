All apartments in Moore
Find more places like 767 SW 13th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:44 AM

767 SW 13th

767 SW 13th St · (405) 506-0653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

767 SW 13th St, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 767 SW 13th · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Property Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW Duplex * 3/2/2 * Check Out Our Specials - This brand new duplex has it all! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Open floor concept duplex has separate dining room and lots of natural light. Kitchen includes appliances like Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Separate utility room with FULL size washer and dryer connections. Private and fully fenced back yard with LAWN care included. Never have to worry about mowing! Laminate flooring through living, kitchen, dining and hall way. Bedrooms have new plush carpet. HUGE closet and plenty of storage. This is a MUST see. Self showing available. We welcome non aggressive pets with a $300.00 pet deposit per pet and $20.00 pet rent per pet per month. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies or google Luxe Sales & Management in OKC! $500 OFF First months rent with immediately move in by 4-1

(RLNE5669878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 SW 13th have any available units?
767 SW 13th has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 767 SW 13th have?
Some of 767 SW 13th's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 SW 13th currently offering any rent specials?
767 SW 13th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 SW 13th pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 SW 13th is pet friendly.
Does 767 SW 13th offer parking?
No, 767 SW 13th does not offer parking.
Does 767 SW 13th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 SW 13th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 SW 13th have a pool?
No, 767 SW 13th does not have a pool.
Does 767 SW 13th have accessible units?
No, 767 SW 13th does not have accessible units.
Does 767 SW 13th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 SW 13th has units with dishwashers.
Does 767 SW 13th have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 SW 13th does not have units with air conditioning.
