All apartments in Moore
Find more places like 1202 SW 23rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moore, OK
/
1202 SW 23rd St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1202 SW 23rd St

1202 SW 23rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1202 SW 23rd St, Moore, OK 73170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
1202 SW 23rd St Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home in Moore! - All major appliances include Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Built In Dishwasher & Microwave && Washer/dryer in unit The neighborhood features a community playground. Just off the master bedroom there is a private patio. Vaulted ceilings make the living spaces open and inviting. The Master has Walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and private patio access! Great Location at a GREAT price! Call today for more information! Move in Ready anticipated ~ mid July!!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing on or after 7/10/20! (app Available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE3772087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 SW 23rd St have any available units?
1202 SW 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 1202 SW 23rd St have?
Some of 1202 SW 23rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 SW 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 SW 23rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 SW 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 SW 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1202 SW 23rd St offer parking?
No, 1202 SW 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1202 SW 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 SW 23rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 SW 23rd St have a pool?
No, 1202 SW 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 SW 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 1202 SW 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 SW 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 SW 23rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 SW 23rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 SW 23rd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st
Moore, OK 73170

Similar Pages

Moore 2 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Parking
Moore Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoore Pet Friendly Places
Moore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University