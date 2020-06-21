Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground

1202 SW 23rd St Available 07/10/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home in Moore! - All major appliances include Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Built In Dishwasher & Microwave && Washer/dryer in unit The neighborhood features a community playground. Just off the master bedroom there is a private patio. Vaulted ceilings make the living spaces open and inviting. The Master has Walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and private patio access! Great Location at a GREAT price! Call today for more information! Move in Ready anticipated ~ mid July!!



This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



