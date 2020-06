Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, and white woodwork and cabinetry! Large fenced in backyard with a covered porch, storage shed, and two car carport. Washer and electric dryer connections. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $795 per month and deposit is $795. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.