All apartments in Midwest City
Find more places like 3806 Penny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midwest City, OK
/
3806 Penny Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:40 PM

3806 Penny Drive

3806 Penny Dr · (405) 996-8987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Midwest City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3806 Penny Dr, Midwest City, OK 73110
Quail Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3806 Penny Drive · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special!
Move in by March 27th to save $300
Move in by April 3rd to save $200
Move in by April 10th to save $100
Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.
All necessary rental applications and attachments must be received at minimum 4 business days before the move-in date to qualify for a discount.

This 3 bed duplex with two living areas has been fully remodeled. There is fresh paint throughout with white woodwork and neutral grey walls. All flooring throughout the home has been replaced with new wood-look vinyl and carpet. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. There are washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room off the kitchen. The living room has a dramatic stone fireplace with built-ins. The versatile room across from the patio could be a second living room, formal dining, office, or playroom. Both bathrooms have new vanities, mirrors, and lights. There is plenty of storage throughout and an attached 1 car garage.

Tenant must provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Security Deposit $700.
This is a no pet, no smoking property.
This home is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Penny Drive have any available units?
3806 Penny Drive has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3806 Penny Drive have?
Some of 3806 Penny Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Penny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Penny Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Penny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Penny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midwest City.
Does 3806 Penny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Penny Drive does offer parking.
Does 3806 Penny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 Penny Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Penny Drive have a pool?
No, 3806 Penny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Penny Drive have accessible units?
No, 3806 Penny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Penny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 Penny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 Penny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 Penny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3806 Penny Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr
Midwest City, OK 73110
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73110
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr
Midwest City, OK 73110
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73110
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St
Midwest City, OK 73130

Similar Pages

Midwest City 1 BedroomsMidwest City 2 Bedrooms
Midwest City Apartments with PoolMidwest City Pet Friendly Places
Midwest City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose State CollegeMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity