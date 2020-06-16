3806 Penny Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special!

Move in by March 27th to save $300

Move in by April 3rd to save $200

Move in by April 10th to save $100

Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

All necessary rental applications and attachments must be received at minimum 4 business days before the move-in date to qualify for a discount.



This 3 bed duplex with two living areas has been fully remodeled. There is fresh paint throughout with white woodwork and neutral grey walls. All flooring throughout the home has been replaced with new wood-look vinyl and carpet. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. There are washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room off the kitchen. The living room has a dramatic stone fireplace with built-ins. The versatile room across from the patio could be a second living room, formal dining, office, or playroom. Both bathrooms have new vanities, mirrors, and lights. There is plenty of storage throughout and an attached 1 car garage.



Tenant must provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.



Security Deposit $700.

This is a no pet, no smoking property.

This home is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.



No Pets Allowed



