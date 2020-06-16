737 Red Oak Terrace

Amenities

This home is conveniently located around Danforth and Kelly in Edmond. Less than a mile from retail and restaurants; this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just minutes away from highly rated schools. Beautiful woodwork/cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and fresh paint are just a few features of this home. All appliances are included (refrigerator, oven/stove range, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer.) This home also has an indoor laundry room, white blinds, beautiful light fixtures, ceiling fans and a STORM SHELTER! The large backyard backs up to a green belt. Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last name(s), phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.