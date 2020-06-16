All apartments in Edmond
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

737 Red Oak Terrace

737 Red Oak Terrace · (405) 531-0204
Location

737 Red Oak Terrace, Edmond, OK 73003
Meadow Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is conveniently located around Danforth and Kelly in Edmond. Less than a mile from retail and restaurants; this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just minutes away from highly rated schools. Beautiful woodwork/cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and fresh paint are just a few features of this home. All appliances are included (refrigerator, oven/stove range, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer.) This home also has an indoor laundry room, white blinds, beautiful light fixtures, ceiling fans and a STORM SHELTER! The large backyard backs up to a green belt. Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last name(s), phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Red Oak Terrace have any available units?
737 Red Oak Terrace has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Red Oak Terrace have?
Some of 737 Red Oak Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Red Oak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
737 Red Oak Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Red Oak Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Red Oak Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 737 Red Oak Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 737 Red Oak Terrace does offer parking.
Does 737 Red Oak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Red Oak Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Red Oak Terrace have a pool?
No, 737 Red Oak Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 737 Red Oak Terrace have accessible units?
No, 737 Red Oak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Red Oak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Red Oak Terrace has units with dishwashers.
