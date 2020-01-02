2600 Portofino Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986



Come see the potential this home has to offer. Envision yourself relaxing in the spa-like pool, sipping coffee on the balcony off the master bedroom or cooking on the professional style range. The hard part has been done; one new AC unit with maintenance and repairs completed on the other, and new pool equipment installed. Complete the finishing touches yourself and make it your own. Easy access to 35 and downtown Edmond make getting to work or going out to dinner a breeze. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home in a highly desirable, gated, East Edmond community.

