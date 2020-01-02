All apartments in Edmond
Last updated June 18 2020

2600 Portofino Pl

2600 Portofino Place · (405) 205-3292
Location

2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $5495 · Avail. now

$5,495

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4789 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986

Come see the potential this home has to offer. Envision yourself relaxing in the spa-like pool, sipping coffee on the balcony off the master bedroom or cooking on the professional style range. The hard part has been done; one new AC unit with maintenance and repairs completed on the other, and new pool equipment installed. Complete the finishing touches yourself and make it your own. Easy access to 35 and downtown Edmond make getting to work or going out to dinner a breeze. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home in a highly desirable, gated, East Edmond community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296986
Property Id 296986

(RLNE5843617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

