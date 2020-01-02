2600 Portofino Pl

Amenities
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986
Come see the potential this home has to offer. Envision yourself relaxing in the spa-like pool, sipping coffee on the balcony off the master bedroom or cooking on the professional style range. The hard part has been done; one new AC unit with maintenance and repairs completed on the other, and new pool equipment installed. Complete the finishing touches yourself and make it your own. Easy access to 35 and downtown Edmond make getting to work or going out to dinner a breeze. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home in a highly desirable, gated, East Edmond community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296986
Property Id 296986
(RLNE5843617)