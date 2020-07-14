All apartments in Westerville
Find more places like The Garratt by Cortland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westerville, OH
/
The Garratt by Cortland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 AM

The Garratt by Cortland

5415 Turtle Station Way · (201) 371-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive $250 off when you move in by August 15th!*
Browse Similar Places
Westerville
See all
Little Turtle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH 43081
Little Turtle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5053BR · Avail. Jul 21

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 5415CR · Avail. Aug 8

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 4953BR · Avail. Jul 25

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Garratt by Cortland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
trash valet
cats allowed
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
yoga
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle. Townhome-style floor plans and upscale features like cozy fireplaces will make you proud to call any of our spacious, two-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to groceries, dining, and major employers like Otterbein University and JP Morgan Chase makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Spend a sunny afternoon with the family at Blendon Woods Metro Park, take a stroll through Inniswood Metro Gardens, or treat yourself to some retail therapy at Polaris Mall. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $3/month, Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $275, 2 pets: $375
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $35/month, 2 pets: $50/month
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage, visitor. Other. Attached and Detached Garages based on floor plan selection. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Garratt by Cortland have any available units?
The Garratt by Cortland has 28 units available starting at $1,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Garratt by Cortland have?
Some of The Garratt by Cortland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Garratt by Cortland currently offering any rent specials?
The Garratt by Cortland is offering the following rent specials: Receive $250 off when you move in by August 15th!*
Is The Garratt by Cortland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Garratt by Cortland is pet friendly.
Does The Garratt by Cortland offer parking?
Yes, The Garratt by Cortland offers parking.
Does The Garratt by Cortland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Garratt by Cortland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Garratt by Cortland have a pool?
Yes, The Garratt by Cortland has a pool.
Does The Garratt by Cortland have accessible units?
No, The Garratt by Cortland does not have accessible units.
Does The Garratt by Cortland have units with dishwashers?
No, The Garratt by Cortland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Garratt by Cortland have units with air conditioning?
No, The Garratt by Cortland does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Garratt by Cortland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr
Westerville, OH 43082
Stratford Chase
275 Lazelle Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave
Westerville, OH 43081
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct
Westerville, OH 43081
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln
Westerville, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Westerville 2 BedroomsWesterville Apartments with Balcony
Westerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWesterville Pet Friendly Places
Westerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Pataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity