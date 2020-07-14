The Garratt by Cortland

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage media room trash valet cats allowed bbq/grill guest parking online portal yoga

Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle. Townhome-style floor plans and upscale features like cozy fireplaces will make you proud to call any of our spacious, two-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to groceries, dining, and major employers like Otterbein University and JP Morgan Chase makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Spend a sunny afternoon with the family at Blendon Woods Metro Park, take a stroll through Inniswood Metro Gardens, or treat yourself to some retail therapy at Polaris Mall. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.