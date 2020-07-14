The Garratt by Cortland

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $3/month, Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $275, 2 pets: $375
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $35/month, 2 pets: $50/month
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage, visitor. Other. Attached and Detached Garages based on floor plan selection. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.