All apartments in Westerville
Find more places like 334 Windemere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westerville, OH
/
334 Windemere Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

334 Windemere Drive

334 Windemere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westerville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

334 Windemere Drive, Westerville, OH 43082

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two-story home, located in the Windemere neighborhood of Westerville, feeds into the Westerville City School District.

This home's first floor features an office, a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace!), a half bathroom, a laundry room, and access to the garage and fully fenced backyard with deck.

The second floor opens to a large loft space and features all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.

The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. The two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Windemere Drive have any available units?
334 Windemere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
What amenities does 334 Windemere Drive have?
Some of 334 Windemere Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Windemere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 Windemere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Windemere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Windemere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 334 Windemere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 334 Windemere Drive offers parking.
Does 334 Windemere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Windemere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Windemere Drive have a pool?
No, 334 Windemere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 334 Windemere Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 Windemere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Windemere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Windemere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Windemere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Windemere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr
Westerville, OH 43082
Stratford Chase
275 Lazelle Rd
Westerville, OH 43081
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct
Westerville, OH 43081
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln
Westerville, OH 43081
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way
Westerville, OH 43082

Similar Pages

Westerville 1 BedroomsWesterville 2 Bedrooms
Westerville Apartments with BalconyWesterville Dog Friendly Apartments
Westerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Pataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University