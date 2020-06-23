334 Windemere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two-story home, located in the Windemere neighborhood of Westerville, feeds into the Westerville City School District.



This home's first floor features an office, a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace!), a half bathroom, a laundry room, and access to the garage and fully fenced backyard with deck.



The second floor opens to a large loft space and features all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.



The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. The two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.