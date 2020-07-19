1226 Norway Ln

Amenities

Available 07/06/19 Large 4 bedroom in Westerville schools 3300sqft - Property Id: 67386



This immaculate must see large 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and is on a quiet cul-de-sac. Within walking distance to Inniswood metro gardens and close to Hoover dam reservoir.



In Westerville school district with over 2300 square feet of living space above-grade and additional 1000 square feet with half bath in fully finished basement.



Welcoming entryway with real oak wood flooring & vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen layout with granite counter tops, black appliances, and large island. First floor utility room, family room, formal dining room, 2 car garage, Adt alarm, wood deck, and living room with wood fireplace.



Neutral paint colors throughout. Master bedroom has soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanity sinks, and a walk in closet.



Home available after 7/6/2019. Deposit&1st month due at lease signing. 2 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE REQUIREMENT.



Pet friendly but requires add pet deposit & pet rent with a 2 pet max policy. Renters ins required & good credit.

