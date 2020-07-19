All apartments in Westerville
Find more places like 1226 Norway Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westerville, OH
/
1226 Norway Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1226 Norway Ln

1226 Norway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1226 Norway Lane, Westerville, OH 43081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/06/19 Large 4 bedroom in Westerville schools 3300sqft - Property Id: 67386

This immaculate must see large 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and is on a quiet cul-de-sac. Within walking distance to Inniswood metro gardens and close to Hoover dam reservoir.

In Westerville school district with over 2300 square feet of living space above-grade and additional 1000 square feet with half bath in fully finished basement.

Welcoming entryway with real oak wood flooring & vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen layout with granite counter tops, black appliances, and large island. First floor utility room, family room, formal dining room, 2 car garage, Adt alarm, wood deck, and living room with wood fireplace.

Neutral paint colors throughout. Master bedroom has soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanity sinks, and a walk in closet.

Home available after 7/6/2019. Deposit&1st month due at lease signing. 2 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE REQUIREMENT.

Pet friendly but requires add pet deposit & pet rent with a 2 pet max policy. Renters ins required & good credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/67386
Property Id 67386

(RLNE4805926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Norway Ln have any available units?
1226 Norway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
What amenities does 1226 Norway Ln have?
Some of 1226 Norway Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Norway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Norway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Norway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Norway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Norway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Norway Ln offers parking.
Does 1226 Norway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Norway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Norway Ln have a pool?
No, 1226 Norway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Norway Ln have accessible units?
No, 1226 Norway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Norway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Norway Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Norway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Norway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way
Westerville, OH 43081
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr
Westerville, OH 43082
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd
Westerville, OH 43082
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr
Westerville, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Westerville 2 BedroomsWesterville Apartments with Balconies
Westerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWesterville Pet Friendly Places
Westerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University