0 North Cleveland Avenue

***Land Lease*** One of the fastest growing areas in Columbus. Opportunity to own your business with out the commitment of purchasing the land. This commercial land is located on a very active street with a lot of traffic and visibility. Thousands of cars drive by daily. It's minutes to all major highways, has high signage visibility and multiple entry points to the lot. Has utilities that are accessable on the land and are ready. Flexible owner, flexible term, and conditions. Short term or long term leases are acceptable. Possible rezoning or conditional use are available. This is a perfect retail location, or even for a laundry mat.