Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:19 PM

0 North Cleveland Avenue

0 North Cleveland Avenue · (614) 390-6760
Location

0 North Cleveland Avenue, Westerville, OH 43081

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Land Lease*** One of the fastest growing areas in Columbus. Opportunity to own your business with out the commitment of purchasing the land. This commercial land is located on a very active street with a lot of traffic and visibility. Thousands of cars drive by daily. It's minutes to all major highways, has high signage visibility and multiple entry points to the lot. Has utilities that are accessable on the land and are ready. Flexible owner, flexible term, and conditions. Short term or long term leases are acceptable. Possible rezoning or conditional use are available. This is a perfect retail location, or even for a laundry mat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0 North Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
0 North Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
Is 0 North Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
0 North Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0 North Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 0 North Cleveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westerville.
Does 0 North Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 0 North Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 0 North Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 0 North Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 0 North Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 0 North Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 0 North Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 0 North Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 0 North Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 0 North Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 0 North Cleveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 0 North Cleveland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
