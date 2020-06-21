All apartments in Toledo
Find more places like Eastgate Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toledo, OH
/
Eastgate Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Eastgate Apartments

2360 Eastgate Road · (419) 721-6490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toledo
See all
Southwyck
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2360 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH 43614
Southwyck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614

We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price. These units offer carpeted and tiled floors, large picture windows that produce lots of natural lighting, spacious closets and roomy floor plans.

For your convenience:
-Located minutes from Swan Creek Metropark
-Conveniently located near Ohio Turnpike
-Amazing food selections nearby
-Access to Public Transportation

Apply online at www.GoBeal.com
$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult in the home

(RLNE4095412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eastgate Apartments have any available units?
Eastgate Apartments has a unit available for $465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does Eastgate Apartments have?
Some of Eastgate Apartments's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eastgate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eastgate Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eastgate Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Eastgate Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toledo.
Does Eastgate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eastgate Apartments does offer parking.
Does Eastgate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eastgate Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eastgate Apartments have a pool?
No, Eastgate Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Eastgate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Eastgate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Eastgate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Eastgate Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Eastgate Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive
Toledo, OH 43615
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr
Toledo, OH 43615
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive
Toledo, OH 43605
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct
Toledo, OH 43614
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd
Toledo, OH 43623

Similar Pages

Toledo 1 BedroomsToledo 2 Bedrooms
Toledo Apartments with ParkingToledo Dog Friendly Apartments
Toledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Perrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy College of OhioUniversity of Toledo
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity