Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614



We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price. These units offer carpeted and tiled floors, large picture windows that produce lots of natural lighting, spacious closets and roomy floor plans.



For your convenience:

-Located minutes from Swan Creek Metropark

-Conveniently located near Ohio Turnpike

-Amazing food selections nearby

-Access to Public Transportation



Apply online at www.GoBeal.com

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult in the home



