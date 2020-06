Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

House for rent



Text/Phone: 414-617-0923

Email: propertiesAMAM@gmail.com

located in a very good neighborhood. House inside is painted last week. Completely New bathroom. Ready to move in. Rent is super low priced at $1100 per month with the laundry and dryer. Parking space for 4 cars. Walk to University of Toledo Engineering College. Parents/guardians may cosign for the students.

Please contact for details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185541

No Pets Allowed



