1258 Meadow Run

Semi modern design throughout home. Open layout design from kitchen over seeing freshly painted living area with faux marble flooring. Living area sliding glass door steps out onto private patio area and own personal garden (if desired). View from back is lawn and trees. Home is neutral is color through out with some modern touches. Two bedroom, one car garage, first floor half bath, second full bath on lower level, and laundry room, kitchen appliances included. Professionally managed, $35 online application for all adults,