Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access smoke-free community

The Style & Elegance You Deserve!

If you are looking for a quality neighborhood and a luxurious apartment home in a prime location you will find it all at Shaker Park East.

Quiet living located in prestigious Shaker Heights, Shaker Park East Apartments is only minutes from University Circle, the Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University, and downtown Cleveland. These apartment homes just north of Greater Shaker Square provide you with the opportunity to walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and RTA, Cleveland's rapid transit system, operating from downtown to the eastern suburbs and to Hopkins International Airport. Experience sidewalk cafes, street fairs, concerts and special events on The Square. Also, just one block south of Shaker Park East, you will discover Larchmere Boulevard, know as Cleveland's "Art & Antique District", with a tremendous selection of forty-five antique shops, specialty boutiques, art galleries, book stores and restaurants. A unique shopping experienc