Shaker Park East
Shaker Park East

2540 North Moreland Blvd · (216) 350-0227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Special-Second Month of apartment rent is free, additional discounts for Leases to expire 3-31-20 or later.
Shaker Heights
Buckeye - Shaker
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5BC · Avail. Aug 4

$699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,014

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shaker Park East.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
smoke-free community
The Style & Elegance You Deserve!
If you are looking for a quality neighborhood and a luxurious apartment home in a prime location you will find it all at Shaker Park East.
Quiet living located in prestigious Shaker Heights, Shaker Park East Apartments is only minutes from University Circle, the Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University, and downtown Cleveland. These apartment homes just north of Greater Shaker Square provide you with the opportunity to walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and RTA, Cleveland's rapid transit system, operating from downtown to the eastern suburbs and to Hopkins International Airport. Experience sidewalk cafes, street fairs, concerts and special events on The Square. Also, just one block south of Shaker Park East, you will discover Larchmere Boulevard, know as Cleveland's "Art & Antique District", with a tremendous selection of forty-five antique shops, specialty boutiques, art galleries, book stores and restaurants. A unique shopping experienc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shaker Park East have any available units?
Shaker Park East has 6 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shaker Park East have?
Some of Shaker Park East's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shaker Park East currently offering any rent specials?
Shaker Park East is offering the following rent specials: Special-Second Month of apartment rent is free, additional discounts for Leases to expire 3-31-20 or later.
Is Shaker Park East pet-friendly?
Yes, Shaker Park East is pet friendly.
Does Shaker Park East offer parking?
Yes, Shaker Park East offers parking.
Does Shaker Park East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shaker Park East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shaker Park East have a pool?
No, Shaker Park East does not have a pool.
Does Shaker Park East have accessible units?
No, Shaker Park East does not have accessible units.
Does Shaker Park East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shaker Park East has units with dishwashers.
Does Shaker Park East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shaker Park East has units with air conditioning.
