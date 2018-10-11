All apartments in Shaker Heights
3032 Woodbury Rd

3032 Woodbury Road
Location

3032 Woodbury Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Onaway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single family Dutch Colonial in picturesque Shaker Heights neighborhood across from Woodbury Elementary School and Southerly Park. Well-kept home has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, crown molding, built-in bookcases with an attached bonus room. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen appliances. Walk up attic is a large storage area. The two car attached garage has new floor and garage doors. Backyard is fenced-in with a gate. The basement rec room has new carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 Woodbury Rd have any available units?
3032 Woodbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaker Heights, OH.
What amenities does 3032 Woodbury Rd have?
Some of 3032 Woodbury Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Woodbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Woodbury Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Woodbury Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3032 Woodbury Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shaker Heights.
Does 3032 Woodbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3032 Woodbury Rd does offer parking.
Does 3032 Woodbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 Woodbury Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Woodbury Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3032 Woodbury Rd has a pool.
Does 3032 Woodbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 3032 Woodbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Woodbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 Woodbury Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 Woodbury Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 Woodbury Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
