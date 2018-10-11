3032 Woodbury Rd

Amenities

Single family Dutch Colonial in picturesque Shaker Heights neighborhood across from Woodbury Elementary School and Southerly Park. Well-kept home has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, crown molding, built-in bookcases with an attached bonus room. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen appliances. Walk up attic is a large storage area. The two car attached garage has new floor and garage doors. Backyard is fenced-in with a gate. The basement rec room has new carpeting.