Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a partial basement and a separate dining area. Outside you will find a carport and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



