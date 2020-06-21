All apartments in Middletown
502 Charles Street,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

502 Charles Street,

502 Charles Street · (513) 275-1510
Location

502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH 45042
Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 Charles Street, · Avail. Jul 3

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1106 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a partial basement and a separate dining area. Outside you will find a carport and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4452899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Charles Street, have any available units?
502 Charles Street, has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Charles Street, have?
Some of 502 Charles Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Charles Street, currently offering any rent specials?
502 Charles Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Charles Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Charles Street, is pet friendly.
Does 502 Charles Street, offer parking?
Yes, 502 Charles Street, does offer parking.
Does 502 Charles Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Charles Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Charles Street, have a pool?
No, 502 Charles Street, does not have a pool.
Does 502 Charles Street, have accessible units?
No, 502 Charles Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Charles Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Charles Street, has units with dishwashers.
