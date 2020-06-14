Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH with garage

Middletown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7395 Dian Drive
7395 Dian Drive, Carlisle, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has a Master that includes on of these full baths for a complete Private Suite! The Living Area is ready for your family to be here gathering around the FIREPLACE for Winter.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3880 sqft
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
619 Alpine Place,
619 Alpine Place, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
619 Alpine Place, Available 07/01/20 619 Alpine 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Trenton.

1 of 6

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
664 David Boulevard
664 David Blvd, Franklin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1455 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Kaitlin Way,
103 Kaitlin Way, Monroe, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Beckett Ridge
14 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,086
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Olde West Chester
41 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,095
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Middletown, OH

Middletown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

