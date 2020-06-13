Apartment List
/
OH
/
middletown
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1210 Calumet Avenue
1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church
1 Unit Available
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
1007 Midway Street,
1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1889 sqft
1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
812 Fifth Avenue,
812 5th Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
2502 sqft
812 Fifth Avenue, Available 11/01/19 812 Fifth Ave 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7395 Dian Drive
7395 Dian Drive, Carlisle, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has a Master that includes on of these full baths for a complete Private Suite! The Living Area is ready for your family to be here gathering around the FIREPLACE for Winter.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
446 Sharp Court
446 Sharp Ct, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
203 Day Place
203 Day Avenue, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1668 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
619 Alpine Place,
619 Alpine Place, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
619 Alpine Place, Available 07/01/20 619 Alpine 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Trenton.

1 of 6

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
664 David Boulevard
664 David Blvd, Franklin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1455 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Kaitlin Way,
103 Kaitlin Way, Monroe, OH
103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1366 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
37 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1373 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Four Bridges
28 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.

June 2020 Middletown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Middletown Rent Report. Middletown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middletown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Middletown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Middletown Rent Report. Middletown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middletown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Middletown rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Middletown rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Middletown stand at $684 for a one-bedroom apartment and $899 for a two-bedroom. Middletown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Middletown, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Middletown rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Middletown has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Middletown is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middletown's median two-bedroom rent of $899 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Middletown.
    • While rents in Middletown remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middletown than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Middletown.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Middletown 1 BedroomsMiddletown 2 BedroomsMiddletown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiddletown 3 BedroomsMiddletown Accessible Apartments
    Middletown Apartments under $800Middletown Apartments with BalconyMiddletown Apartments with GarageMiddletown Apartments with GymMiddletown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Middletown Apartments with ParkingMiddletown Apartments with PoolMiddletown Apartments with Washer-DryerMiddletown Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiddletown Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
    Kettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OH
    Fort Thomas, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHTipp City, OHElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
    University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
    University of Dayton