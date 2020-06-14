Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Middletown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Church
1 Unit Available
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Barbara Park
1 Unit Available
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherman
1 Unit Available
801 Waite Street,
801 Waite Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1112 sqft
801 Waite Street, Available 06/26/20 801 Waite St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view this spacious, newly remodeled 2BR/1BA two story Middletown home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
1007 Midway Street,
1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1889 sqft
1007 Midway Street, Available 06/19/20 1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dixie Heights
1 Unit Available
4008 Jewell Avenue,
4008 Jewell Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
4008 Jewell Avenue, Available 07/03/20 4008 Jewell Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated cute and cozy 2BR/1BA cape-cod style home located in Middletown has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, hardwood

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wetherington
26 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Olde West Chester
41 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,092
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,146
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
38 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing Apartments
1111 Deerfield Rd, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
854 sqft
Deerfield Crossing apartments offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5777 Lisa Ct
5777 Lisa Court, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2370 sqft
5777 Lisa Ct Available 07/25/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Mason - Gorgeous Mason Home with Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Opening to Family Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Middletown, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Middletown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

