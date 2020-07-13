Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH with pool

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,048
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,108
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1114 sqft
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1161 sqft
Handsome, air-conditioned units boast washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance in a pet-friendly complex with pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Near Butler County Regional Airport. Short drive to Gilmore Ponds Preserve.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7907 Furrow Court
7907 Furrow Court, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
3120 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

July 2020 Middletown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Middletown Rent Report. Middletown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middletown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Middletown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Middletown Rent Report. Middletown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middletown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Middletown rents increased over the past month

Middletown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Middletown stand at $685 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom. Middletown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Middletown, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Middletown rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Middletown, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Middletown is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middletown's median two-bedroom rent of $900 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Middletown's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middletown than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Middletown.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

