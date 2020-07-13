Apartment List
72 Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middletown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
219 S. Main St 1C
219 S Main St, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Unique 2 Bed in Historic Multi-family - Property Id: 99545 Winchester House - Unique 3 story Italianate Circa 1878. Multi-Family located in Middletown Historical Area. Property has been meticulously maintained. Onsite and covered parking. .

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Far Hills
2018 Wellington Road - 2020
2018 Wellington Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete remodel in 2020. New kitchen, bathroom and new floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prospect
1100 Grove Street
1100 Grove Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Large kitchen with pantry! - Now available is this cute one-story single family home. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, large kitchen with pantry, dining room, cellar, and washer/dryer hook-up. Ornamental fireplace. Driveway parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
2009 Brell Drive,
2009 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
864 sqft
2009 Brell Drive, Available 08/02/20 2009 Brell Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Check out our Recently Renovated cute and cozy 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 08/07/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Amanda-Oneida
2009 Oxford State Road,
2009 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
684 sqft
2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/17/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2207 Sherman Avenue,
2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
692 sqft
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1900 Aaron Dr. - 1980-E
1900 Aaron Drive, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
896 sqft
Carpet (Replaced July 2020)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
El Dorado-Williamsdale
4114 Windridge Court
4114 Windridge Court, Middletown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2643 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a cul-de-sac. Home has a nice sized backyard in addition to a two car garage and drive way. Basement is unfinished. Custom lighting, bar area, and open floor plan in kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Church
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/17/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
812 Fifth Avenue,
812 5th Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
2502 sqft
812 Fifth Avenue, Available 11/01/19 812 Fifth Ave 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1911 Monarch Drive,
1911 Monarch Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
1911 Monarch Drive, Available 07/24/20 1911 Monarch Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss out on our Spacious 3BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglass
827 Sixteenth Avenue,
827 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
827 Sixteenth Avenue, Available 08/07/20 827 Sixteenth 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
1813 Winton Street
1813 Winton Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
1813 Winton Street Available 07/24/20 1813 Winton 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our lovely 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
5 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Middletown, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middletown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

