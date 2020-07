Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving parking on-site laundry internet access

Village East Apartments in Franklin, Ohio, just south of Springboro, offers the best in location and apartment home living. Situated on 16 wooded acres, our community is within minutes to dining, shopping, grocery stores, and I-75. Enjoy amenities such as the cyber cafe, dazzling swimming pool, fitness center, and playground. If you are searching for a new one, two or three bedroom home in the Franklin, Middletown, Monroe or Springboro area, you have found the best—guaranteed!