four bridges
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Four Bridges, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Four Bridges
28 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,083
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Results within 1 mile of Four Bridges
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5777 Lisa Ct
5777 Lisa Court, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2370 sqft
5777 Lisa Ct Available 07/25/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Mason - Gorgeous Mason Home with Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Opening to Family Room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
5550 Butler Warren Road
5550 Butler Warren Road, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1534 sqft
This lovely little Mason home just received a facelift throughout and is ready for its first tenant. Convenient location, just across the street from Wiggly Field Dog Park and Voice of America Metro Park. New carpet and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6466 Jamison Way
6466 Jamison Way, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1281 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath Liberty Twp Lakota Fenced Yard - Property Id: 343 Attached 2 car garage, with garage door opener and additional attic storage! Fenced in Back Yard with storage shed and Second driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Four Bridges
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
35 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
37 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 Overbrook Court
250 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
Studio
$2,950
Fully Furnished and Stocked Monthly Rental - Completely furnish, very close to interstate 75. Safe, convenient, friendly community. (RLNE5504665)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3898 Elter Lane
3898 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1633 sqft
Mason Condo for Lease - Gorgeous & spacious three bedroom condo for lease. Second floor unit. Open space layout, two full baths, two car garage, club house, pool and much more. Condo is just off of Bethany Road.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3880 sqft
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3705 Windyhollow Way
3705 Windy Hollow Way, Mason, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Hard to find 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom, 2-story home located in the Highly Desired Windmere Neighborhood in Mason Schools! Featuring a 2 Story Great Room with fireplace, Central Vacuum system, Finished Lower Level, Private Fenced
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5342 Parlor Court
5342 Parlor Court, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful! Warm & Welcoming! Large Laundry Rm has Walkout & Bath adjoining , Great for children/ adults Tracking In & Out. Open Floor Plan, Has huge Sunny Kitchen. Family Rm has Gas Fireplace. Master Suite W/Luxury Bath. Crown Molding.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6263 Crooked Creek Drive
6263 Crooked Creek Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1740 sqft
Great home with a private oasis, two tiered deck, wooded back yard with sound of a running creek in the back. New Stainless appliances. Fresh paint, newer carpet, updated Master Bath, Newer Windows. On a lovely Cul-de-sac street. No Pets, Agent owned
Last updated April 11 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7713 Hunt Club Drive
7713 Hunt Club Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3551 sqft
Open/Airy Zachary plan w/over 3500 sq Ft of living area. 2 bay windows/2ft exten in FR. 16x10 morning rm.Granite countertop, huge Master BR. Brand new refrigerator & dishwasher.Finished basement.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8738 Snider Rd
8738 Snider Road, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627 Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Four Bridges rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Four Bridges area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Four Bridges from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.
