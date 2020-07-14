Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal playground

Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown. We're just minutes from the new Cincinnati State downtown campus and Atrium Medical Center, as well as Cincinnati Premium Outlets and Liberty Center, two of Southwest Ohio's newest premier shopping and dining destinations. Kensington Ridge offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom town homes where you can enjoy the privacy of towering shade trees and mature, artistic landscaping while you relax by the pool. All apartments and town homes come with a private patio or balcony, a private entrance, a fully-equipped kitchen, wall-to-wall carpeting, and ceiling fan. We also offer the option of fully upgraded interiors in select units, including new kitchens, flooring, lighting and two-toned designer paint and full size washer/dryers. Enjoy a day with friends by the crystal-clear pool. Relax at home watching your favorite TV show with a cup of hot coffee. Cook a gourmet meal in your fully-equipped kitchen. Or read a book in your private patio or balcony. Need anything? Our friendly and professional on-site management will be close at hand to answer any questions or help with any issues.