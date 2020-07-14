All apartments in Middletown
Kensington Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Kensington Ridge

710 Kensington Ct · (513) 506-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH 45044
Barbara Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3130 A4 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 3130 A6 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 711 J5 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 893 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
playground
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown. We're just minutes from the new Cincinnati State downtown campus and Atrium Medical Center, as well as Cincinnati Premium Outlets and Liberty Center, two of Southwest Ohio's newest premier shopping and dining destinations. Kensington Ridge offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom town homes where you can enjoy the privacy of towering shade trees and mature, artistic landscaping while you relax by the pool. All apartments and town homes come with a private patio or balcony, a private entrance, a fully-equipped kitchen, wall-to-wall carpeting, and ceiling fan. We also offer the option of fully upgraded interiors in select units, including new kitchens, flooring, lighting and two-toned designer paint and full size washer/dryers. Enjoy a day with friends by the crystal-clear pool. Relax at home watching your favorite TV show with a cup of hot coffee. Cook a gourmet meal in your fully-equipped kitchen. Or read a book in your private patio or balcony. Need anything? Our friendly and professional on-site management will be close at hand to answer any questions or help with any issues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kensington Ridge have any available units?
Kensington Ridge has 17 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does Kensington Ridge have?
Some of Kensington Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Kensington Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Kensington Ridge offers parking.
Does Kensington Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kensington Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Kensington Ridge has a pool.
Does Kensington Ridge have accessible units?
No, Kensington Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Kensington Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
