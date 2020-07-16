All apartments in Middletown
Middletown, OH
3217 Illinois Avenue,
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3217 Illinois Avenue,

3217 Illinois Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042
Dixie Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3217 Illinois Avenue, · Avail. Jul 24

$765

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, w/d hookups, and a cellar. Outside you will find a patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4868511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Illinois Avenue, have any available units?
3217 Illinois Avenue, has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Illinois Avenue, have?
Some of 3217 Illinois Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Illinois Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Illinois Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Illinois Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Illinois Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Illinois Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Illinois Avenue, offers parking.
Does 3217 Illinois Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Illinois Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Illinois Avenue, have a pool?
No, 3217 Illinois Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Illinois Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 3217 Illinois Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Illinois Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Illinois Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
