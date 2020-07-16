Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, w/d hookups, and a cellar. Outside you will find a patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



