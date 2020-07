Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This LEASE TO OWN - 4 bedroom 1863 square foot charming split level with generous bedrooms, extra large living room with dining room and eat in kitchen is a lease to pwn gem. There's also a great lower level family room with fireplace, 1/2 bath and large laundry area. Bring your decorating skills and make this great home your own! Outside, you'll appreciate the fully fenced yard. Fantastic opportunity