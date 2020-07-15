/
Wooster
4 Apartments For Rent Near Wooster
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane
1141 Mindy Ln, Wooster, OH
2 Bedrooms
$974
1243 sqft
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive
3574 Melrose Dr, Wooster, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1162 sqft
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Willowood
1056 Mindy Lane, Wooster, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$603
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Willowood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Willowood is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Wooster Area.
151 South Market Street - 300
151 South Market Street, Wooster, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1950 sqft
-Located on the third floor - 1950 square feet -Large windows overlooking Market St.
