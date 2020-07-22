Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:08 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Medina, OH with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Medina offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
14 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
970 Wimbleton Dr
970 Wimbleton Drive, Medina, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1863 sqft
This LEASE TO OWN - 4 bedroom 1863 square foot charming split level with generous bedrooms, extra large living room with dining room and eat in kitchen is a lease to pwn gem.
Results within 5 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
289 Briarwood Blvd
289 Briarwood Boulevard, Chippewa Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
752 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Awesome Cottage at Chippewa Lake - Property Id: 324599 Small but mighty would be an understatement to describe this Chippewa Lake house.
Results within 10 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
3 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
350 Main St
350 Main Street, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
Efficiency upstairs apartment for rent! Bright and sunny kitchen, new carpet. Free heat! Coin operated washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
20366 Tramore Ln
20366 Tramore Lane, Strongsville, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4939 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20366 Tramore Ln in Strongsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
City Guide for Medina, OH

Medina was originally named Mecca, but when it was discovered that another town in Ohio already had the same title, city planners hastily chose another name.

Located near a couple of major interstates, Medina lies within easy reach of both Akron and Cleveland. While the proximity has led to a predictable suburbanization, Medina enjoys an interesting mix of history and development. Prosperous and remarkably unstained by the negative potential of urban development, the city has been recognized as one of America's most desirable places to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Medina, OH

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Medina offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Medina. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Medina can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

