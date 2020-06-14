Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Medina, OH with garage

Medina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Results within 5 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Results within 10 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Clearbrooke Apartments
1426 Clearbrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$794
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1050 sqft
Clearbrooke Apartments is a must see! Nestled far back from the street on our own private drive, we offer the quality of life you deserve. Our spacious one and two bedroom suites are designed for a comfortable lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4827 Grafton Rd
4827 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
Fall in love with this like new, beautifully updated, two-bedroom, one and one-half bath, single-family townhouse with full basement, and a private patio.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
174 Somerset Dr
174 Somerset Drive, Medina County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
3135 sqft
Great location!! One of the few fully furnished rentals in the area! One of the few short term rentals in the area that comes furnished or unfurnished!!! This impeccable Colonial located in Hinckley Township on a secluded street is a MUST SEE! The

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
956 Pearl
956 Pearl Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1096 sqft
Location, Location, Location and I mean close to EVERYTHING!!!!! Owner looking for someone that will treat this home like their owned and take care of it and stay for a long time.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10141 Acme Rd
10141 Acme Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3684 sqft
Cool modern home with gorgeous updates is an entertainer's dream. The whole feeling of this home is fresh. Enjoy cooking and meals in the large, beautifully appointed eat in kitchen with granite counters and tons of light cabinetry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
City Guide for Medina, OH

Medina was originally named Mecca, but when it was discovered that another town in Ohio already had the same title, city planners hastily chose another name.

Located near a couple of major interstates, Medina lies within easy reach of both Akron and Cleveland. While the proximity has led to a predictable suburbanization, Medina enjoys an interesting mix of history and development. Prosperous and remarkably unstained by the negative potential of urban development, the city has been recognized as one of America's most desirable places to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Medina, OH

Medina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

