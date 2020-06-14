14 Apartments for rent in Medina, OH with garage
Medina was originally named Mecca, but when it was discovered that another town in Ohio already had the same title, city planners hastily chose another name.
Located near a couple of major interstates, Medina lies within easy reach of both Akron and Cleveland. While the proximity has led to a predictable suburbanization, Medina enjoys an interesting mix of history and development. Prosperous and remarkably unstained by the negative potential of urban development, the city has been recognized as one of America's most desirable places to live. See more
Medina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.